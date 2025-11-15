Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Condor Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $62,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,911,000 after acquiring an additional 79,107 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $483.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.04 and its 200 day moving average is $450.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

