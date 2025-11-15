Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3,219.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,970 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Repligen were worth $51,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 34.2% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Repligen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Repligen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $3,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,675.23. This trade represents a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of RGEN opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average of $129.77. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7,622.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. Repligen Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

