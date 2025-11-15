Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $48,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 424,235 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $65,333,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after purchasing an additional 362,894 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,713.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 305,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after buying an additional 294,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ATO opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.77. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.