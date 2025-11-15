Capco Asset Management LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Capco Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 5.8% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,531,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $81,151,000 after buying an additional 265,783 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $171,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 929,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,749 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Dividend Announcement

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1722 per share. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

