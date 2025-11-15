Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 224,858 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $86,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,660,000 after buying an additional 1,076,293 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital set a $196.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.07.

WELL stock opened at $193.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average of $163.55. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 204.14%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

