Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) versus Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Head to Head Analysis

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Icon has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Icon and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icon 1 9 9 2 2.57 Intelligent Bio Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Icon presently has a consensus price target of $205.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.40%. Given Icon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Icon is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

This table compares Icon and Intelligent Bio Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icon $8.10 billion 1.62 $791.47 million $7.39 21.95 Intelligent Bio Solutions $3.05 million 2.23 -$10.57 million ($1.70) -0.42

Icon has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. Intelligent Bio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Icon and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icon 7.40% 10.58% 6.01% Intelligent Bio Solutions -330.00% -276.73% -116.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Icon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Icon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Icon beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icon



ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It also offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services; and commercial services comprising clinical development strategy, planning and trial design, full study execution, and post-market commercialization. In addition, the company provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. Further, it offers adaptive trials, cardiac safety solutions, clinical and scientific operations, consulting and advisory, commercial positioning, decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, early clinical, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient, and strategic solutions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions



Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

