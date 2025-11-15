Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.33.
CPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.
