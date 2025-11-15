Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after buying an additional 2,047,294 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 65.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,971,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,095,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. DA Davidson raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.69.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $59.09 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,899,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,543,443.84. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,984,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,471,692.52. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,492 shares of company stock worth $27,553,950. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

