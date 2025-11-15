NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $269,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,999,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 76,953 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 24,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.