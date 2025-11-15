Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DuPont de Nemours worth $69,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $41.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

