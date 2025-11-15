Brickley Wealth Management Takes $272,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 112.4% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 7.9% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 15.0% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $342.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.75. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

