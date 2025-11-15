Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1,320.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $99,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,238,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,041,000 after buying an additional 146,104 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,334,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,057,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 953,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,250,000 after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $382.00 to $373.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $322.13 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $292.97 and a 52-week high of $352.79. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.