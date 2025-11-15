Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.23 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

