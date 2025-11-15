TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. 106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.4850.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised TAG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

