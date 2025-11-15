Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

About Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 Scored & Screened ETF

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

