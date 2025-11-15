Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Shares Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.30. 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Warehouses De Pauw to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

About Warehouses De Pauw

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Further Reading

