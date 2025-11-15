PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.4750 and last traded at $21.4750. Approximately 280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.