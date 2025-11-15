Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.28 and last traded at C$23.12. Approximately 5,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.77.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.76.

About Blockchain Technologies ETF

The Fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Harvest Blockchain Technologies Index the Index. The Fund invests in equity securities of issuers exposed, directly or indirectly, to the development and implementation of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies.

