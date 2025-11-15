Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Trading Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

