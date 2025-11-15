Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.
Skanska AB (publ) Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.
About Skanska AB (publ)
Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rails, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, offices, and homes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Skanska AB (publ)
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.