Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rails, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, offices, and homes.

