VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.7450 and last traded at $41.43. Approximately 6,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of VAT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of VAT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

