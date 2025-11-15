Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Shares Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.2750. 4,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Meiji Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

Featured Articles

