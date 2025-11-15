Boston Partners Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,244 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 213.4% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,892,000 after purchasing an additional 891,979 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Herc by 362.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 549,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Herc by 135.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 339,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 200.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 183,433 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Herc from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of HRI opened at $133.77 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $236.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a positive return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

