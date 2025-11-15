Boston Partners Sells 4,104 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,741 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $202,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $4,486,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $6,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $146.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $148.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

