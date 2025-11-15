Citigroup Lowers GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $35.00

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of GlobalFoundries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 1.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -367.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 91.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 85.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 824.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the third quarter worth $33,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.