TD Cowen Increases KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $5.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KORE Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KORE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.
KORE Group Stock Performance
KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Equities analysts predict that KORE Group will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in KORE Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KORE Group during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.
