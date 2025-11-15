Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cactus Q4 Earnings

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Cactus in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.28. Cactus has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,156.16. This represents a 47.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

