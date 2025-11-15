Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 33,061 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 5.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

