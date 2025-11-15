CFO4Life Group LLC Has $697,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

