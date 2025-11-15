CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,048.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,261.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,411.77.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

