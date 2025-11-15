JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

