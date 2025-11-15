CFO4Life Group LLC Has $615,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $100.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.