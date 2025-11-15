Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.