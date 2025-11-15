Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
