Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Purchases 1,929 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

