Bank of Montreal Can Sells 250 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Chemed Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE CHE opened at $435.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $408.42 and a 12 month high of $623.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,135.83. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,373,752.16. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

