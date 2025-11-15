CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 268.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 222,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 162,380 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VT opened at $139.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.32.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

