Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,744 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $624,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $98,898,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,051,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,990,000 after buying an additional 2,117,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

