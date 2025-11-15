Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,726,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8%

VGK stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $82.41.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

