iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $194.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

