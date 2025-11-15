Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Landstar System by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Landstar System from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.
Landstar System Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $125.90 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $190.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.83.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.
Landstar System Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
