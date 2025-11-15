JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Position Trimmed by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 2.4% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $147,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.1214 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.