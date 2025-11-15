Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Receives $31.80 Average PT from Analysts

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 3,996.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

GTY opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.19 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 34.76%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.56%.

