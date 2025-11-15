Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

NYSE:CMG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

