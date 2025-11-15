CFO4Life Group LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $3,354,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $133.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.