iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,176,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,118,000 after buying an additional 229,198 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

