Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,500,000 after buying an additional 125,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,816,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,928,000 after buying an additional 305,489 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.14.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.0%

SNPS stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total transaction of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.