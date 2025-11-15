Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $668,000 in Udemy, Inc. $UDMY

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 263,358 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Udemy by 109.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,707.24. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDMY. Zacks Research raised Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Udemy Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $5.18 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.25 million, a PE ratio of -172.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Udemy had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The firm had revenue of $195.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

