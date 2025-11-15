5,576 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 222.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $96.43 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. The trade was a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

