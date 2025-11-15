Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $486,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.23. The stock has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

