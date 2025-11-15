Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PG opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $345.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

